Work to be done to Fairfield’s sewer system

FILE PHOTO — Fairfield, Conn., town seal.

FAIRFIELD — In an effort to keep groundwater out of the town’s sewer system, there is work planned in town for the upcoming week.

The work is schedule to begin the week of Sept. 25. It will be focused between 731 and 1114 Fairfield Beach Road, and between 84 and 159 College Place.

During the work, crews are expected to line the sewer pipes to keep groundwater out of the system.

To help with the work, residents will be asked to limit their water usage for one workday — from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents can expect a note left on their front door with their specific date, at least 24 hours in advance.

National Water Main Cleaning Company will be doing the work. A representative from the town will be on site at all times. Uniformed Fairfield police officers will handle traffic control in the work zones.

For more information, visit fairfieldct.org/sewer or contact the town’s Sewer Department at 203-256-3140 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.