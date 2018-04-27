Worker dies after fall at apartment construction site

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — A woman working at an apartment building under construction in Vernon has died after falling about 10 feet through a hole in the first floor.

Authorities say the 55-year-old woman was working as a subcontractor at The Grand Lofts building when she fell into the basement at about 7:30 a.m. Friday. Officials say she died after being flown by helicopter to Hartford Hospital.

The woman's name has not been released.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police, the town fire marshal and officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene.