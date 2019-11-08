https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Worker-injured-at-Fairfield-home-14821791.php
Worker injured at Fairfield home
Photo: Contributed Photo / Fairfield Fire Department
FAIRFIELD — Firefighters helped a worker after a ladder slipped while he was working on a home and injured his ankle Friday, according to the fire department.
Medics, police and fire personnel responded to an Elm Street home for an incident involving an injured worker.
Fire officials said the worker was climbing from a ladder on a porch roof to the roof of the home when the ladder slipped and the worker fell to the porch roof, injuring his ankle.
The worker was taken to the hospital to be treated.
View Comments