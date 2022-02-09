Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary JAY REEVES, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 2:10 a.m.
1 of11 Ed Stewart uses a brush and a vacuum to clean the hatch of the Apollo 16 lunar spacecraft at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Gary Phillips is shown through a hatch window cleaning the exterior of the Apollo 16 spacecraft at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Gary Phillips uses a brush and a vacuum to clean the Apollo 16 lunar spacecraft at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Workers surround the Apollo 16 lunar capsule while cleaning out its case at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight to the moon in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 A spider web clings to the Apollo 16 lunar capsule at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, museum workers are sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight to the moon in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Workers open the glass case enclosing the Apollo 16 lunar capsule at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight to the moon in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 A bug trapped in a cobweb hangs from the bottom of the Apollo 16 lunar capsule at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is cleaning the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight to the moon in 1972. Jay Reeves/AP Show More Show Less
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Apollo 16 capsule is dusty all these decades after it carried three astronauts to the moon. Cobwebs cling to the spacecraft. Business cards, a pencil, money, a spoon and even a tube of lip balm litter the floor of the giant case that protects the space antique in a museum.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant a break in the normal routine of cleaning the ship's display at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, located near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. But workers are sprucing up the spacecraft for the 50th anniversary of its April 1972 flight.