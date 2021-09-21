Workers reinstall Wisconsin statues downed in 2020 protest

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin workers reinstalled two statues Tuesday on the state Capitol grounds that protesters ripped down during a demonstration last year in the wake of George Floyd's death.
Workers reinstalled a 9-foot-6-inch statue of Wisconsin abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg as well as a 7-foot statue of a woman symbolizing the state's “Forward” motto. Neither statue has any racist history associated with them, but protesters said they represented a false narrative that Wisconsin supports Black people and racial equity.