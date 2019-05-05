Workshop on how to preserve damaged personal heirlooms

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's Durham Museum has scheduled a free workshop on how to preserve personal heirlooms damaged during natural disasters, such as the recent flooding in much of eastern Nebraska.

The Durham and the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative workshop is set to run from 10 a.m. to noon June 1 at the museum, 801 S. 10th St., Omaha.

The workshop will include a formal presentation followed by questions and answers. Smithsonian experts will demonstrate how to handle, dry and clean damaged objects and share tips on safety, setting priorities and examining preservation options.

People are asked to not take damaged objects to the workshop. Photos of damaged heirlooms are encouraged.