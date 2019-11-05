Workshops look to ignite employment in rural communities

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Experts in rural economic development are discussing ways to bolster employment and combat poverty in remote areas of New Mexico.

Workshops organized by the Western Governors' Association on Tuesday delved into strategies for helping people including disabled residents work remotely from home for far-away businesses.

A separate panel is exploring strategies for ensuring access to nutritious food in impoverished communities or people living far from population centers.

About one and three children in New Mexico come from homes where parents struggle to find secure employment. The workshops have brought together experts from academia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the energy industry, a homebuilders' association and anti-hunger groups.

Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was scheduled to speak at the conference Tuesday.