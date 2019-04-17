Wounded chicken finds home with cancer survivor at sanctuary

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (AP) — A wounded chicken affectionately known as Cardi C has escaped slaughter and found sanctuary with a recovering cancer patient.

Lindsay Turnquist found the chicken wandering along a residential road in February in the small town of York, Maine. The brown bird was thin and starving, and the end of its beak had been cut off. The red comb atop its head had black spots from frostbite.

Turnquist is a musician, so she named the chicken Cardi C after the female rapper Cardi B. The "C'' stands for chicken.

Turnquist searched for animal sanctuaries online and decided to contact Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in Middlebury for Cardi's new home. Its founder, Lisa Miskella, and her daughter, Abagail, drove north to Maine to pick her up.

"She was a battered chicken," Miskella said during an interview on her rental property Tuesday. "They're put in cages smaller than an 8.5-by-11 piece of paper and stacked on top of each other. They go to the bathroom on each other."

She said the commercial poultry industry cuts the beaks, so the frustrated birds do not peck at each other while squeezed together in cramped spaces. Miskella said she believes Cardi may have fallen off the back of a truck on its way to a plant.

Freedom Farm Sanctuary takes up about an acre of a former dairy farm, accessed by a private gravel driveway off South Street. Miskella now cares for 15 chickens, eight goats, nine rabbits, two dogs and two cats.

"Every time we get a new animal, we quarantine them for 30 days," she said, noting Cardi "fit right in. She has a very sweet personality."

Miskella used to make a living arranging Disney reservations for people from her home in Bethany, while also working as a paraprofessional at Bethany Elementary School. But when she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2012, Miskella was so sick she and the two youngest of her four children moved in with her mother at Heritage Village in Southbury.

"After surgery and recovery, you look at life differently," said Miskella, who has been cancer free for the last five years. "I decided I wanted to do something meaningful with my life and I always loved animals."

"We always had a dog," she said of growing up in Stratford. "I was always the kid who would bring home things: 'I found a kitten. I found a puppy. I found a squirrel.' We had a baby squirrel."

Miskella said most animal sanctuaries are for dogs and cats, so she wanted to include farm animals, too. She participates in livestock auctions to save animals from slaughter.

Miskella declined to say where in Connecticut these auctions are held, but an online search found livestock auctions advertised in Middlesex County.

Miskella established Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary as a nonprofit and rescued six goats from an auction in October of 2018. She has also received animals another way.

"This box was dropped off here a week ago," she said, opening the lid to reveal seven chickens inside.

Miskella said she wants to care for 150 to 200 animals, but her rescue is already at capacity, so she has to turn people with animals away. She is saving for a new location, which she says would have to be a minimum of 5 acres.

"I'm hoping there will be an education center, a large goat and sheep barn, a horse barn and a pig barn," Miskella said. "A poultry barn would house turkeys, ducks and chickens . whatever animal needs help."

