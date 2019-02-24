Wreckage of missing plane, body found on California mountain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say search and rescue teams have discovered the remains of one person near the wreckage of a missing plane in Southern California's Tehachapi Mountains.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that the search continues for two other occupants of the twin-engine Beechcraft found on a slope in several feet of snow.

KBAK-TV reports the small plane was heading from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles when it was reported overdue Thursday.

Sgt. Steve Williams says crews finally spotted the wreckage Saturday and found the body about an hour later. Authorities believe the plane was carrying three people.

Williams says finding the others will be tough because the plane is on the side of a mountain with no access roads.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board plan to send investigators to the scene Sunday.

Information from: KBAK-TV, http://www.bakersfieldnow.com/