Wrigley Field renovation adds wheelchair-accessible seating

CHICAGO (AP) — Wrigley Field's renovation has added wheelchair-accessible seats following a federal lawsuit filed last year.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that upgrades include more elevators and accessible bathrooms too.

The lawsuit was filed by the father of a fan with a form of muscular dystrophy. It claimed that previous renovations had reduced seating in the bleachers and behind home plate. It said seating was moved farther from the field and left disabled fans without a clear view when others stood.

Julian Green is spokesman for the Cubs, the landmark ballpark's occupant since 1916. He would not comment on the lawsuit.

Adam Ballard is a policy analyst for the disability advocacy group Access Living. He says the Cubs have made vast improvements but sports teams must "make sure they are including our community."

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/