Wynn Las Vegas sues 20 people for Labor Day fight at Encore

LAS VEGAS (AP) —

Lawyers representing the Encore Las Vegas have filed a trespassing lawsuit against 20 unknown people after a fight occurred at the hotel over Labor Day weekend.

The lawsuit was filed by Wynn Las Vegas, which owns Encore, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“Be assured, Wynn will not sit idly by when anyone engages in mayhem or flouts government-imposed safety measures in violation of Nevada law,” the civil complaint read. “Wynn will aggressively pursue all options to hold these individuals accountable even after they flee from Wynn’s buildings and away from Nevada’s borders."

The 20 defendants are not identified and are listed in the lawsuit as “DOE Individuals.” A Wynn spokeswoman says they will update the suit “as we determine their identities.”

Videos of the fight circulated on social media. The videos show a group of people in a hallway swinging at each other and casino security as a crowd observes.

“While their actions may have been isolated and lasted only moments, the damage they caused to Wynn and to the gaming industry still reeling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is incalculable,” the attorneys wrote in their lawsuit.

Wynn Resorts spokesman Michael Weaver said the company would raise its room rates and its investment in security as a result of the fight.