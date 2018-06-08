Wynn Resorts to end parking fees for overnight guests

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas resort and casino says it will stop charging parking fees for guests who stay overnight in the hotel.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Wynn Resorts announced Thursday that it will end parking fees for overnight guests at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore starting next month.

Parking will be covered by the $39 resort fee that overnight guests are required to pay. The casino operator says the resort fee will not increase.

The operator says non-hotel guests will also be allowed to park for free if they spend $50 at its properties. The money spent at the casino, retail stores, restaurants and shows would be included in the total.

Wynn Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden says charging for parking is "counter to the personalized service we provide."

