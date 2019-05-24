Wyoming Symphony Orchestra announces new conductor

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra has named Christopher Dragon as its new conductor and music director following a search lasting 1 ½ years.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Casper orchestra announced Thursday the selection of the Australia-born conductor, who was one of four finalists for the job.

Dragon programmed and performed a concert in January with the orchestra.

Search committee chair Eric Unruh says Dragon was a hit with the audience and musicians, and his creativity and innovation stood out.

Dragon has been an associate conductor with the Colorado Symphony for four years. He will be the Denver orchestra's resident conductor for the next two years.

Dragon says every concert in Casper next year will feature a Beethoven piece in honor of the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com