JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — It was Feb. 23, 1970, the season was starting to turn from fall to winter in the frozen ocean surrounding Antartica, and Joe Burke started his diary entry with three words.

“We are stuck,” he wrote.

The U.S.C.G.C. Glacier was, at the time, the largest icebreaking ship in the world — and operated as a U.S. Coast Guard cutter.

But on that day it was beset in the Weddell Sea, the inhospitable, ice-filled waters due east of the Antarctic peninsula that most icebreakers avoid. Burke was a Coast Guard hospital corpsman at the time. Robert Bunes, then the chief medical officer aboard the Glacier, faulted the captain for the ship’s immobilization. Bunes felt the captain was dead-set on retrieving research buoys submerged beneath the ocean’s surface, possibly to complete a daring feat that would have greased the way for his ascension to admiral.

But a storm some miles to the ship’s stern complicated the maneuver, pushing sea ice against the ship, which was already damaged from an encounter with a submerged iceberg tongue. The Glacier was trapped, some 70 miles away from the location where sea ice had immobilized and crushed Ernest Shackleton’s ship, the HMS Endurance, in 1915. That had famously left Shackleton and his crew to winter on the sea ice in 1915. In 1970 the Glacier was 100 or so miles from open water.

“We are still stuck in the ice,” Burke wrote on Feb. 24 of that year. “The big shots running the show are telling everyone not to worry, and still they are worried stiff themselves.”

For Veterans Day Burke recalled his time in the Coast Guard and deployment aboard the Glacier with the News&Guide. He talked over Bunes’ new book “Wind, Fire and Ice,” which reconstructs the ship’s tumultuous six-or-so-month voyage, its entrapment in the ice and its eventual emancipation.

“Pretty much everything went wrong on that cruise,” Burke said, also detailing a fire that started after the ship was freed, nearly claiming the life of one crew member, and 80-foot seas that vigorously rocked the ship in Drake’s Passage, the open stretch of ocean between the Antarctic Peninsula and the southern tip of South America.

Unlike conventional ships, icebreakers’ hulls are rounded — “like a watermelon,” Burke said.

That helps the ships break through the ice, sometimes by intentionally driving up on top of it and crashing through. But it also makes them a bit unwieldy on the open ocean, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

“When we were in the worst seas, we were rolling through 103 degrees of arc,” Bunes said of the trip through Drake’s passage. “At 105 degrees of arc, the ship would roll over.”

And being on the ship was psychologically tough.

Cabin fever, dubbed “channel fever” by the Glacier’s crew, set in throughout the polar voyage. One member of the crew fractured his hand by punching the bulkhead — “which of course isn’t very soft,” Burke said, “it’s steel.” To beat the “fever,” radio operators would try to connect guardsmen with their families via operators in California.

Challenges aside, Burke and Bunes said the crew remained stoic throughout the voyage, particularly when the Glacier became entombed in the Weddell Sea.

“The problem was that we were the biggest icebreaker in the free world and no other icebreaker could come and save us,” Bunes said.

Surrounded by pressure ridges — frozen ice spines pushed some 20 feet in the air by the moving ice pack — Burke said his fellow guardsmen embodied a line from “Cool Hand Luke,” one of the films they watched in the galley to pass the time in the evenings. In the flick the warden played by Strother Martin says, “Luke, you got to get your mind right, boy.”

“You just had to have your mind right,” Burke said. “I never did see any panic.”

Bunes, for his part, worried about emotional doldrums when the Glacier was stuck.

“There would be very little for the crew to do with the ship frozen in place,” he wrote in “Wind, Fire and Ice.” “The heating, generating and water distilling machinery would have to be kept running, but probably little else, as we would need to preserve fuel. Morale would suffer if crew members remained idle for long.”

But, in an interview, Bunes concurred with Burke: “There was sort of a spirit of, OK, we’re stuck, we’re just gonna have to make the best of it.”

On Feb. 26, 1970, only a few days after the Glacier was first trapped, its crew caught a lucky break.

A new storm blew in, opening some “leads,” or possible paths for breaking the ice. The crew took the opportunity, getting stuck a few more times, once by heavy slush that was nearly impossible to move. But they were able to keep moving and, by March 5, one of the Glacier’s reconnaissance helicopters landed with good news. There was a path out of the ice, clear to relatively unfrozen waters.

The Glacier was free from the ice, but not from duty — or peril. Its crew rescued a stuck Argentinian ice breaker, later fought the fire that burned on the Glacier for three hours, braved the storm in Drake’s Passage, and overcame a fuel shortage on the nonstop trip from Antartica to California.

But it wasn’t all harrowing.

The crew was, on occasion, able to explore, blowing off steam by playing touch football and, in one case, skiing on the ice sheet. Burke and Bunes said they also developed a deep camaraderie with their crewmates — and, to a lesser extent, the crews of other ships like the General San Martín, the Argentinian ship the Glacier freed from wintering in the ice pack.

“You shared the same experiences and, in this case, the same peril,” Burke said.

Burke reflected on a passage from his April 10 diary, written hours after surviving the violent seas in Drake’s Passage: “The air was super fresh and intoxicating. It was the kind of day that makes you feel that it is good to be alive.” In “Wind, Fire and Ice,” Bunes speculated that Burke wrote that because they’d survived a near-death experience.

But Burke said that, at the time, he never really thought about being scared.

“I think a lot of military in combat, and it’s the same thing,” Burke said. “You can’t do anything about it. This is where you’re at. And if you’re on a ship you’re living inside a machine. And there is no place to run and no place to hide.”

The key to making it through, he said, was what Strother Martin said in “Cool Hand Luke”: You’ve got to get your mind right.