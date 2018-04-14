Wyoming agrees to utility's plans for 3 new wind farms

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming officials have reached a deal with a utility to build three wind farms in the state.

Rocky Mountain Power dropped plans for a fourth wind farm after a weeklong hearing before the Wyoming Public Service Commission.

The three wind farms included in Thursday's agreement would add 1,150 megawatts of wind power in southern and southeastern Wyoming.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports several groups had reservations about the $2 billion plan and asked the commission to verify the wind power is necessary to meet electricity demand and won't lead to higher rates.

All interveners except a sheep ranch have withdrawn from the case.

Rocky Mountain Power will still need to get rights-of-way and approval from officials in Utah, Oregon and Idaho before beginning the project.

