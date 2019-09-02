Wyoming coach is due $100,000 bonus for upset over Missouri

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming coach Craig Bohl is in line for a $100,000 bonus after his team upset Missouri 37-31.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports Bohl's contract calls for the award if the Cowboys beat a Power Five program in a regular-season game. Saturday's victory in Laramie was the first such victory for Bohl, who is in the third year of a seven-year contract.

The last time Wyoming beat a Power Five team was in 2008, a victory over Tennessee.

Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 92 yards.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com