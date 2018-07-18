Wyoming governor testifies on draft ESA bill

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead has testified in Washington D.C. on a draft bill that would overhaul the nation's Endangered Species Act.

The draft bill is sponsored by Republican Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso. It would change the Endangered Species Act substantially, in ways proponents say give states a role they were originally intended to have, without restricting the authority of federal agencies.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Mead told members of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works on Tuesday that the act as now written invites costly litigation and lacks the appropriate incentives, and funding, to make diverse groups come together successfully.

The bill largely found favor from conservative senators on the committee, but not all the Democrats on the panel.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com