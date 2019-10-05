Wyoming lawmakers advance gambling regulation bill

DUBOIS, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers are moving ahead with plans for more gambling regulation.

The state Pari-Mutuel Commission currently oversees horse racing. The Legislature's joint Travel, Recreation and Cultural Resources Committee voted Thursday to advance a bill to expand the commission's responsibilities to other types of gambling.

The bill could be debated during this winter's legislative session.

Under the proposal, the commission would regulate gambling in any county that chose to allow it. Proceeds from skill games would go to local communities.

Opponents include the Northern Arapaho Tribe. Former Northern Arapaho casino CEO Jim Conrad tells the Casper Star-Tribune more gambling in Wyoming would devastate tribal gambling.

Republican Sen. Ogden Driskill of Devils Tower says regardless of whether people are for or against gambling, a commission is the only way to control gambling.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com