Wyoming lawmakers approve database showing high health costs

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have voted to approve the continued use of a database tracking insurance claims to provide insight into the cost of health care in the state.

The Star-Tribune reported Wednesday that the Labor, Health and Social Services Committee approved a bill to continue the multi-payer claims database, despite not having a funding source.

Officials say the bill requires approval from Republican Gov. Mark Gordon, who could request funds for the project.

State officials say the database operated by the state Department of Health and the Wyoming Business Coalition on Health provided data showing that health care in Wyoming is the highest in the region and among the highest in the nation.

Health officials say policymakers would have to choose between cost and access if they want to control costs.

