Wyoming lawmakers create panel to address coal bankruptcies

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers have voted to create a subcommittee to address the negative effects of bankruptcy filings by coal companies that do business across the state.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the legislature's Management Council voted Thursday to create a subcommittee to focus on ensuring coal companies that file for bankruptcy continue to meet their obligations, such as employee health care benefits and money for reclamation work

The eight committee members are expected to be selected within the next 10 days. The committee is authorized to meet up to six times ahead of Wyoming's monthlong 2020 budget session, which begins in February.

The committee has authority to draft legislation but any bills it creates would require a two-thirds vote of the legislature to be introduced during a budget session.

