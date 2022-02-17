Wyoming lawmakers to debate Trump-backed primary changes

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers voted narrowly Thursday to consider a Donald Trump-backed bill that could affect Liz Cheney's re-election chances by making it harder for voters to register as Republicans ahead of this summer's primary.
Wyoming currently allows voters to register at the polls on primary day and decide then if they want to affiliate as Republican or Democrat and get a ballot for either the Republican or Democratic primary. Voters may also register and/or affiliate up to two weeks before the primary.