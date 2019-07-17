Wyoming man recovering after lighting strike at airport

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming man says he is recovering after being knocked out by lightning in an airport parking lot.

Paul Beaupre says he'd gone to Jackson Hole Airport to pick up his son but a storm delayed the flight. Beaupre says he was in the parking lot heading back to his car when he saw a "big flash of light."

Beaupre woke up on the ground. A doctor and CEO of a local hospital, Beaupre figured his injuries weren't serious and drove home.

Beaupre tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide bruising and pain caused him to go to the emergency room two days later.

Doctors found he had broken his nose, jaw and three ribs. He says they lectured him about waiting to go to the hospital.

