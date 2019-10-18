Wyoming ranchers sue federal agency over new tracking rules

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming ranchers have sued the U.S. Department of Agriculture over new livestock tracking regulations.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that ranchers filed the Oct. 10 lawsuit claiming an April guidance document from the agency puts unnecessary and burdensome regulations on independent cattle producers statewide.

The department directive says ranchers moving their livestock across state lines would be required to implant their animals with an electric tracking chip.

Department officials have said the tracking program would make it easier to understand where diseases and defects originate from.

Ranchers say the mandatory use of remote frequency identification tags come at a high cost that competitors in other states would be exempt from.

The Department of Agriculture did not respond to a request for comment.

