Wyoming tribe to begin hunting outside of reservation land

FORT WASHAKIE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming tribe has announced plans to allow its citizens to hunt outside of its reservation after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in May affirming another tribe's treaty right to do so.

The Star-Tribune reported Monday that Eastern Shoshone Tribe leaders told the state Legislature that the tribe began drafting rules to hunt outside of the Wind River Reservation.

Tribal leaders say they told the state committee about the decision with hopes to work with state wildlife officials on hunting responsibly and in areas that can support hunting.

Leaders say regulations are still being drafted and could determine a set season, bag limits and a prohibition on traps, shining or using poison.

Some state officials say it could complicate wildlife management if more tribal members started off-reservation hunting in Wyoming.

