Wyoming troop deaths 20 years apart bookend Afghanistan war MEAD GRUVER and THOMAS PEIPERT, Associated Press Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 1:34 a.m.
1 of8 Donn Edmunds, a 25-year U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, sits for a portrait in his living room in Cheyenne, Wyo., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Edmunds' son, Army Ranger Spc. Jonn Edmunds, and another soldier died when a Black Hawk helicopter on a search-and-rescue mission crashed in Pakistan in October 2001. They were among the first U.S. casualties in the Afghanistan war. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 A photo of Army Ranger Spc. Jonn Edmunds, who along with another soldier died when a Black Hawk helicopter on a search-and-rescue mission crashed in Pakistan in October 2001, is seen in his father's home in Cheyenne, Wyo., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. They were among the first U.S. casualties in the Afghanistan war. Thomas Peipert/AP Show More Show Less
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — When news came that a 20-year-old Wyoming soldier was one of the last casualties of the two-decade-long U.S. war in Afghanistan, it arrived as a tragic bookend: A 20-year-old soldier from Wyoming was among the first to die in the same war.
Army Ranger Spc. Jonn Edmunds, of Cheyenne, was one of the war's first two casualties when a Black Hawk helicopter on a search-and-rescue mission crashed in Pakistan on Oct. 19, 2001.
