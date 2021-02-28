Wyoming wildlife forensics expert reflects on 35-year career

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — For 35 years, Dee Dee Hawk was solving unusual mysteries, like whether a captured grizzly bear was guilty of attacking a human. Sometimes using only scraps of evidence, she helped put bad guys behind bars and unraveled wildlife-related whodunits when there were no witnesses.
“So many times as a game warden you are on the back end of everything,” said Chad Murphy, a retired Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks regional investigator. “You’re finding what was left behind. Having the ability to utilize a lab and what (Hawk was) able to do was extremely helpful.”