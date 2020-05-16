Xavier Louisiana, Baylor Med sign medical school agreement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A historically black university in New Orleans has its seventh agreement to fast-track medical school acceptance for some students.

Xavier University of Louisiana and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston announced their early assurance program on Wednesday.

It will let three qualified students a year participate in the collaborative medical track program with Baylor.

Xavier University of New Orleans regularly places the nation’s largest number of African American graduates into medical schools.

Xavier has also early assurance programs with Tulane University, University of Rochester, St. Louis University, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and Penn State.

“Increasing the diversity of healthcare professionals is essential for providing the best care to patients across the country. We’re excited to partner with Xavier University," said Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine.

To get into the program, students must submit standardized test scores, official college transcripts from all universities attended and letters of recommendation from a health professions committee or three letters of recommendation from a premedical advisor or an academic advisor. Applicants will also be interviewed by a program committee.

Once accepted, students must keep at least a 3.5 grade-point average, with no grades lower than a C in biology, chemistry, physics and math, and meet other requirements.

“We live in a world where healthcare is changing and evolving," said Dr. Anne McCall, Xavier's provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. "This partnership will further equip our students with the diverse tools and training that they’ll need to foster equity in the medical field and compete on an international level.”