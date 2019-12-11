Yakima County sees first vaping-related illness, 20 in state

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Health officials in Washington state have announced the first case of vaping-related illness in Yakima County increasing the number of cases in the state to 20.

The patient in his or her 20s was not identified, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported Tuesday.

The common product in each of the cases was the use of e-cigarettes or vapor products, officials said.

E-cigarettes and vapor products are not safe and health officials have urged people not to start using products if they are not already using them, a county health officer said.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have confirmed 2,291 cases nationwide, including 48 deaths.

The state health board approved in October a 120-day renewable ban on all flavored vape products to combat reported illnesses, officials said.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee proposed the ban and is expected to propose legislation next month further curbing vape product sales, officials said.