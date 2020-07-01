Yale planning for students' return to campus in August

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University is planning to welcome students back to campus in August with public health protocols including required weekly testing for the coronavirus, the school announced Wednesday.

To reduce the number of people on campus, Yale is inviting only some undergraduate classes back each semester. Campus housing will be open to first-year students, juniors and seniors in the fall, while only sophomores, juniors and seniors can live on campus in the spring.

“With great care for everyone’s well-being, we must do all that we can to continue to create knowledge and educate the next generation,” Yale President Peter Salovey and Provost Scott Strobel wrote in a letter to the campus community.

All students returning to the private, Ivy League university will be required to sign an agreement to follow public health guidance and protocols including participation in contact tracing, receiving a flu vaccination, and a commitment to remain in Connecticut for the duration of the semester on campus ending Nov. 21.

Nearly all Yale College courses will be taught remotely so all can participate, university officials said. There also will be in-person instruction in some cases, such as certain discussion sections, lab and studio courses.

Many other universities around the country, citing concerns for the health of students and faculty, have developed plans to bring smaller numbers of students to campus or emphasize online instruction.

Dozens of others have announced plans to reopen with modifications to campus life.