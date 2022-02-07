Yarmuth endorses McGarvey in Kentucky congressional race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth on Monday endorsed Morgan McGarvey as his choice to succeed him in Congress, touting the state lawmaker's progressive credentials as Democrats look to retain their lone seat in Kentucky's congressional delegation.

The endorsement from the popular Yarmuth figures to be a big boost for McGarvey in the Louisville-area 3rd District race. McGarvey, the top-ranking Democrat in the Republican-led Kentucky Senate, already has amassed a huge fundraising advantage over his primary rival, state Rep. Attica Scott.