Yellowstone concessions operator to remain closed into June

CODY, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park’s largest concessionaire announced it will not begin operations until June 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Xanterra Travel Collection says lodging and service operations will be limited when the company reopens in the park, which is currently closed to the public, The Cody Enterprise reported Monday.

Xanterra operates nine hotels and more than 830 buildings and 30 food service facilities and tour operations.

Initial lodging operations in the park will be limited to cabins with private bathrooms, including Frontier Cabins and Western Cabins and cottages at the Old Faithful, Canyon, Mammoth and Lake areas, Xanterra media representative Rick Hoeninghausen said.

The Old Faithful Inn, Grant Village and Roosevelt Lodge do not have opening dates. Guests with reservations during the closure will have their reservations canceled and money refunded, the company said.

Food services, gift shops, tours and activities also will be limited.

