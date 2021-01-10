Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

WASHINGTON (AP) — As time runs down on the Trump administration, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and top aides are rushing to complete actions they believe will cement the legacy of the president and themselves, according to U.S. officials.
In the coming days, Pompeo is poised to announce new measures against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels and likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to three officials. Both moves will impose or re-impose sanctions on the targets and may complicate the incoming Biden administration’s diplomacy and could be announced as early as later Sunday or Monday, the officials said.