'You can't even cry loudly': Counting Ethiopia's war dead CARA ANNA and DAVID KEYTON, Associated Press Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 2:38 a.m.
1 of24 Desta Haileselassie sits at his desk in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Cut off from Tigray due to a communications blackout, Desta has been compiling a list of Tigrayan victims of war. He is one of many in the Tigrayan diaspora who have waited for months to know whether loved ones are alive. Nat Castaneda/AP Show More Show Less
2 of24 Desta Haileselassie poses for a portrait in Stockholm, Sweden, on on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He has been compiling a list of Tigrayan victims of war. “There are days when I end up crying the whole evening,” Desta says softly. “A very, very hard job to do, but I have to do it ….This is the least I can do to help my people.” Nat Castaneda/AP Show More Show Less 3 of24
4 of24 Desta Haileselassie points at a document on his computer at his desk in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. He has been compiling a list of Tigrayan victims of war. A year on, he has confirmed and listed more than 3,000 names of the dead. Nat Castaneda/AP Show More Show Less
5 of24 Desta Haileselassie looks at messages on his phone in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Cut off from Tigray due to a communications blackout, Desta has been compiling a list of Tigrayan victims of war. He is one of many in the Tigrayan diaspora who have waited for months to know whether loved ones are alive. Nat Castaneda/AP Show More Show Less 6 of24
7 of24 A photograph of Desta Haileselassie and his mother, Amlishaway, sits on his bookshelf in Stockholm, Sweden, on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Desta hasn’t spoken with her since June 27, when the phone no longer rang through in a new blackout. Since then, every day’s attempt has met silence. Nat Castaneda/AP Show More Show Less
8 of24 FILE - The city of Mekele is seen through a bullet hole in a stairway window of the Ayder Referral Hospital in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 6, 2021. The war in Africa's second most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of24
10 of24 FILE - The dead body of an unidentified man lies on the ground near the village of Chenna Teklehaymanot, in the Amhara region of northern Ethiopia on Sept. 9, 2021. The war in Africa's second most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. File/AP Show More Show Less
11 of24 FILE - A destroyed tank lies on the side of the road south of Humera, in an area of western Tigray annexed by the Amhara region during the ongoing conflict, in Ethiopia, Saturday, May 1, 2021. The war in Africa's second most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less 12 of24
13 of24 Tewodrose Tirfe stretches out a small Ethiopian flag displayed in the family room of his home in Harrisburg, N.C., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Tirfe is chairman of the Amhara Association of America, an advocacy group for Ethiopia's second-largest ethnic group. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less
14 of24 Tewodrose Tirfe poses for a portrait in front of his home in Harrisburg, N.C., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. His group, the Amhara Association of America, is trying to find out how many Amhara have been killed in the war which erupted in November 2020 in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less 15 of24
16 of24 Tewodrose Tirfe helps his sons, Ymesgen, 10, left, and Adane, 12, with their homework in the kitchen of their home in Harrisburg, N.C., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Tirfe is chairman of the Amhara Association of America, an advocacy group for Ethiopia's second-largest ethnic group. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less
17 of24 A chart with the Geez or Ethiopic alphabet hangs in the living room of Tewodrose Tirfe's home in Harrisburg, N.C., on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. His group, the Amhara Association of America, is trying to find out how many Amhara have been killed in the war which erupted in November 2020 in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Allen G. Breed/AP Show More Show Less 18 of24
19 of24 FILE - Tigrayan refugees gather in front of their shelters at Hamdeyat Transition Center near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, eastern Sudan, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The war in Ethiopia, Africa's second most populous country has killed thousands of people and displaced millions. Nariman El-Mofty/AP Show More Show Less
20 of24 Faith leaders gather to conduct an event in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to commemorate Tigray people killed in Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration's attacks in Tigray, the northernmost region in Ethiopia. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less 21 of24
22 of24 Angesom, center, holds a candle and a flower during an event in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to commemorate Gebrehiwot Yemane and Haben Sahle Newfie, his two-nephews who were killed in Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration's attacks in Tigray, the northernmost region in Ethiopia. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
23 of24 Angesom cries after offering flowers during an event in Washington on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, to commemorate Gebrehiwot Yemane and Haben Sahle Newfie, his two-nephews who were among the people killed in Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration's attacks in Tigray, the northernmost region in Ethiopia. Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP Show More Show Less
STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — The man who counts the dead sees them everywhere.
They’re in the handwritten lists of names smuggled out of a region cut off from the world by war. They’re in the images of people shot and tossed off a cliff, tortured and pushed into a river, left unburied for days. They’re announced by grieving families in social media posts.
Written By
CARA ANNA and DAVID KEYTON