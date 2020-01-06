Young Artist Concert in Easton

EASTON — More than a century of history could be heard Sunday afternoon when The Wednesday Afternoon Musical Club presented the Scholarship Winner & Young Artist Concert at Jesse Lee United Methodist Church.

“We are a federated music club and one of the oldest in the country,” said Joanne Kant, its treasurer.

She noted that the club, which serves Fairfield, Easton and Bridgeport, has been around since 1898.

“Our goals are to provide music to the community by performing (and) also our big mission is outreach to young people,” Kant said, including college scholarships.

Two of this year’s recipients took part in the program, including Michael Kalinin, 19, a sophomore at University of Connecticut studying organ and piano, and Kate Wegener, 19, who is a sophomore at Julliard School, where she studies oboe.

“It’s a really wonderful little organization,” said Wegener, who grew up in Easton.

“They’ve been here over 100 years and it’s just a celebration of music,” she said.

The concert featured an appearance by former scholarship winner Felix Jarrar, who now lives in New York City. A professional composer and performer, he has returned on several occasions to share his music with the club.