Young cancels activities after staffer positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young will self-quarantine after meeting last week with a staff member in Indiana who has since tested positive for COVID-19, the Indiana Republican announced.

Young is halting all in-person activities until further notice, he said Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have decided to self-quarantine to protect the health and safety of my fellow Hoosiers, Senate colleagues, and staff.

“I am feeling healthy, working from home, and not experiencing any symptoms,” Young said.

Young will be tested for the virus this week, he said.