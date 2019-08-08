Young men sentenced for leaving drunken friend to die

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (AP) — A man who urinated on his drunken friend before leaving him to die on his grandmother's front lawn has been sentenced to six months in jail under a plea deal.

The Albany Times-Union reports that 22-year-old Samuel Heroux of Cohoes was sentenced Thursday for the August 2017 death of 19-year-old Liam McGlinchey. His co-defendant, 17-year-old Isaiah DePiazza, was sentenced to one to three years in state prison.

The two were convicted of criminally negligent homicide for leaving their highly intoxicated friend outside his 91-year-old grandmother's home in the Saratoga County town of Clifton Park.

The victim's mother spoke in court with outrage about a video Heroux made of himself urinating on McGlinchey as he lay foaming at the mouth.

Judge James Murphy said a knock on the door could have saved McGlinchey's life.