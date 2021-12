FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin's trend-reversing victory in Virginia's gubernatorial race cost him $20 million out of his own pocket, according to new campaign finance reports.

The reports filed Thursday with the State Board of Elections show that Youngkin, a wealthy businessman and newcomer to politics, did not make any last-minute loans to his campaign in its final weeks. The $20 million he had loaned to his campaign had already been reported.