Yuma man dies in bee attack

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Yuma man has died and several first responders were injured in a bee attack.

The Yuma Sun reports the incident occurred Sunday evening when Yuma County sheriff's deputies got reports of a swarm of bees stinging a man.

Sheriff's spokesman Alfonso Zavala said Monday that 51-year-old Epigmenio Gonzalez was attempting to remove a beehive from a couch in the backyard.

Zavala says deputies and paramedics found him running while covered in bees.

Rural/Metro fire spokesman Charly McMurdie said firefighters sprayed Gonzalez with water. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

A woman at the home was also taken to the hospital with several bee stings. Her condition was not immediately known.

First responders who were stung did not need medical attention.

Information from: The Sun, http://www.yumasun.com