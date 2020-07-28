Yuma police investigating counterfeit cash, fake $100 bills

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Yuma are investigating some counterfeit money that is being passed around the city.

The fake money includes $100 bills, according to authorities.

Police said they learned Monday of some bogus bills.

The cash will pass the counterfeit bill detector pen test, but police officials said the bills appear to be lighter in color and have a different feel than real paper money.

Police are asking Yuma stores and community members to check any $100 bills and other cash for color, feel, red and blue fibers and serial numbers as there may be duplicates.