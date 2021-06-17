Zambia's first president Kenneth Kaunda dies at age 97 NOEL SICHALWE and ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 1:19 p.m.
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Kenneth Kaunda, Zambia’s founding president and a champion of African nationalism who spearheaded the fights to end white minority rule across southern Africa, has died at the age of 97.
Kaunda’s death was announced Thursday evening by Zambian President Edgar Lungu on his Facebook page. Zambia will have 21 days of national mourning, declared Lungu.
NOEL SICHALWE and ANDREW MELDRUM