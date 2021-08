SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park may soon require reservations to hike one of its most famous trails.

The Angel's Landing hike is a narrow trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff in southern Utah. The number of people visiting Zion has been growing at a breakneck pace in recent years, and Angel's Landing is one of the most sought-after designations. More than 300,000 people made the trek in 2019, according to park officials.