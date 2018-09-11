-
A member of the Multnomah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team searches along the Clackamas River for 6-year-old Vinesa Snegur, who on Sunday had fallen into the stream and was swept on downriver, Monday, Jan. 23, 2012, in Mount Hood National Forest, near Estacada, Ore. The water temperature Monday morning was just above freezing, and the river is carrying a heavy load of trees and roots, imperiling rescue workers, police said. less
Photo: Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
A member of the Multnomah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team searches along the Clackamas River for 6-year-old Vinesa Snegur, who on Sunday had fallen into the stream and was swept on downriver, Monday, Jan. ... more
-
Most creatures you'll find in the wild just want to stay out of your way. But just in case, click on to read tips on how to walk away from close encounters unhurt.
Most creatures you'll find in the wild just want to stay out of your way. But just in case, click on to read tips on how to walk away from close encounters unhurt.
-
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM WILD ANIMALS:
SHARK:
less
While sharks attacks are rare, when it happens, fight back.
"You want to be aggressive because sharks appreciate size and power," says one expert. Especially effective can be a blow to its nose or jab in the eyes.
Photo: Discovery Channel
HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM WILD ANIMALS:
SHARK:
... more
While sharks attacks are rare, when it happens, fight back.
"You want to be aggressive because sharks appreciate size and power," says one expert. Especially
-
MOUNTAIN LION:
According to the park service at Point Reyes, if a mountain lion approaches try to appear bigger than you are by raising your arms. DO NOT crouch down or bend over because it might mistake you for prey. And if it attacks, FIGHT BACK! less
Photo: KSBW
MOUNTAIN LION:
According to the park service at Point Reyes, if a mountain lion approaches try to appear bigger than you are by raising your arms. DO NOT crouch down or bend over because it might mistake you ... more
-
MONKEYS:
less
Apparently, monkey attacks, rare as they are, almost always revolve around food.
So if you have food, toss it toward them. If you don't have food, open your hands to show they they're empty. And don't smile to show your teeth. This is taken as a sign of aggression.
MONKEYS:
Photo: KIYOSHI OTA
... more
Apparently, monkey attacks, rare as they are, almost always revolve around food.
So if you have food, toss it toward them. If you don't have food, open your hands to show they they're empty. And don't
-
RATTLESNAKE:
Avoid quick movements. less
If you're within a few feet and it starts rattling, don't start running. Instead stand still and wait for things to de-escalate and, hopefully, the snake will soon slither off.
RATTLESNAKE:
Photo: David Allen/Got Snakes?
Avoid quick movements. ... more
If you're within a few feet and it starts rattling, don't start running. Instead stand still and wait for things to de-escalate and, hopefully, the snake will soon slither
-
Photo: Janek Skarzynski, AFP / Getty Images
-
BEARS:
Advice from Bearsmart:
Begins by staying calm and leave the area. If the bear is intent on making contact and you have bear spray, aim above the eyes. If the bear attacks, play dead and spread your legs. "If it starts eating you, it is no longer defensive and it is time to fight back." less
Photo: Contributed Photo
BEARS:
Advice from Bearsmart:
Begins by staying calm and leave the area. If the bear is intent on making contact and you have bear spray, aim above the eyes. If the bear attacks, play dead and spread your legs. ... more
-
Photo: Chris O'Meara, STF
-
DOGS:
If you are attacked by a dog, punching it directly in the snout can kill it instantly.
DOGS:
Photo: Courtesy Photo
If you are attacked by a dog, punching it directly in the snout can kill it instantly.
-
LIONS
Lions are apparently easily scared away if you make yourself seem big and threatening. Lionesses on the other hand are far less intimidated.
LIONS
Photo: Charles Krupa, AP
Lions are apparently easily scared away if you make yourself seem big and threatening. Lionesses on the other hand are far less intimidated.
-
BULL:
Be totally still and you can avoid being charged because bulls only see movement. If you are being totally still right in front of a bull, you may not be charged, but whether you get trampled is another question. less
BULL:
Be totally still and you can avoid being charged because bulls only see movement. If you are being totally still right in front of a bull, you may not be charged, but whether you get trampled is another ... more
Photo: Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
A member of the Multnomah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team searches along the Clackamas River for 6-year-old Vinesa Snegur, who on Sunday had fallen into the stream and was swept on downriver, Monday, Jan. 23, 2012, in Mount Hood National Forest, near Estacada, Ore. The water temperature Monday morning was just above freezing, and the river is carrying a heavy load of trees and roots, imperiling rescue workers, police said. less
Photo: Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
A member of the Multnomah County Sheriff Search and Rescue team searches along the Clackamas River for 6-year-old Vinesa Snegur, who on Sunday had fallen into the stream and was swept on downriver, Monday, Jan. ... more
WELCHES, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on the death of an Oregon hiker (all times local):
3:30 p.m.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office says a dead hiker was likely killed by a cougar, marking the first verified fatal attack by a wild cougar in Oregon.
A medical examiner said Tuesday 55-year-old Diana Bober's body had injuries consistent with an attack by a cougar.
DNA samples are being flown by the Oregon State Police to a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service laboratory in Ashland, Oregon for further analysis.
Bober's body was found Monday in the Mount Hood National Forest in Welches, about 40 miles southeast of Portland.
She had been missing since Aug. 29. Her car was later found at the Zigzag Ranger Station several miles away.
Bober, of Gresham, was an avid hiker who often trekked in the Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge areas.
____
1:45 p.m.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Department says a woman's body found near Mount Hood is that of missing hiker Diana Bober.
The 55-year-old avid hiker from Gresham was last seen by her family Aug. 29.
Her car was found at the Zigzag Ranger Station about 17 miles east of Sandy.
Bober's body was found several miles away from the same ranger station off the Hunchback Trail near Welches.
Bober often hiked in the Mount Hood and Columbia River Gorge area.
Authorities are planning to release more information at an upcoming news conference.