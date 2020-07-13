Fairfield first selectwoman: One coronavirus death in town in the past month

The John J. Sullivan Independence Hall. The John J. Sullivan Independence Hall. Photo: / Josh LaBella Photo: / Josh LaBella Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Fairfield first selectwoman: One coronavirus death in town in the past month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The COVID-19 data from the town and the state are good from a number of perspectives, according to First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick.

In an update to the town, Kupchick said it was good news Connecticut currently has very low numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, as well as the lowest transmission rate in the country.

“This past week Fairfield saw only two additional new cases and in the past 30 days has experienced only one COVID-19 associated death,” she said.

According to data released by the Health Department Monday afternoon, 657 residents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of that number, 143 people had died after contracting the disease. The department said 455 residents have recovered.

Across the state, health officials report that 47,510 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,371 have died after contracting it. Currently, officials say there are only 74 people hospitalized with the virus. Fairfield Country has been the most heavily impacted, with 16,309 confirmed cases and 1,075 confirmed deaths.

In what she called “not so good news,” Kupchick pointed out Connecticut is one of only eight states where the transmission rate indicates transmission is slowing. She said transmission is increasing in all other areas of the country, with some states seeing dramatic increases in cases and hospitalizations.

“This means that we have to continue our work to prevent an increase in cases,” she said. “Not only do we need to continue wear face coverings, to stay 6 feet from each other and to wash or sanitize our hands frequently; but now we also have to consider our summer travel and if we choose to gather in larger numbers.”

Kupchick encouraged residents to check the Connecticut Travel Advisory to know which states are most impacted by the virus. She asked that people traveling to said states quarantine for 14 days upon return.

Regarding large gatherings, which the state now allows, Kupchick said people should still consider the risk they pose, especially indoors.

“It was hard work to get us to the point we are now at in Fairfield,” Kupchick said, “let’s continue to work together to prevent COVID-19 from returning to our area.”