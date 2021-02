FAIRFIELD — Most students in town will fully return to school in less than two weeks, the superintendent announced Wednesday.

“It is time for us to fully reopen so all students can attend school all day,” Superintendent Mike Cummings said in a notice to families.

Elementary students will fully return on March 8. The Early Childhood Center, Walter Fitzgerald Campus and pre-K will also return that day to a five-day week.

March 8 will be a remote learning day for students in grades 6-12 to let staff at the middle and high schools finish setting up classrooms, the cafeteria and more lunch spaces. Students will attend in-person starting March 9, Cummings said.

All students with IEPs and 504 plans will return to their buildings with their peers.

“Bringing all students back to school for full days has been our shared goal for nearly a year,” Cummings said. “Throughout this difficult time, we have worked with, and followed, the guidance of the health department.”

Growing concerns over the emotional health of students and staff, coupled with a declining positivity rate meant it was time to bring students back, he said.

Cummings also shared some of the aspects of the reopening plan in the letter, but said there will be a special Board of Education meeting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to explain in more detail.

“Our plans include lunch and necessitate distances of less than 6 feet in classrooms and lunchrooms,” he said. “Our town health department has advised us that these shorter distances are now possible given the reduction in the positivity rates and our current mitigation strategies. In all our plans, adults will continue to remain 6 feet from students. K-12 students will sit in alternating seats for lunch and will be using trifold polycarbonate barriers while they are eating/drinking.”

Building administrators are also finalizing schedules and lunchroom seating and will share their plans at the school level.

The Remote Learning Academy will continue for the rest of the school year. These students in kindergarten through fifth grade will be able to return to in-person instruction beginning March 8 and a date will be announced soon for those in sixth through eighth grade. More information will be sent out Friday for the lower grades.

“For many of you, this news comes as a relief,” Cummings said. “For others, the increased number of students in classrooms and the halls may create anxiety.”

He said the district will track the spread of the coronavirus variants and continue to follow health data.

“While we plan for the coming weeks and months, we still operate week to week.” he said.

Cummings said they will continue to share information as they have it.

“We look forward to welcoming your children back,” Cummings said.