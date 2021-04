FAIRFIELD — The amount of students who are seeking to learn from home — with a surge of new requests expected in the coming weeks — is causing disruptions in the classrooms, school officials said.

School officials said some students have been opting to learn from home to avoid having to quarantine when someone in their class contracts COVID, preventing them from participating in activities like sports or going on vacation for spring break.

With spring break approaching, others are requesting remote learning as they await COVID test results so they can travel during the vacation, officials said.

And others are requesting the entire district go remote after spring break to help prevent the spread of the virus since some families are planning to travel during the vacation, officials said.

Superintendent Mike Cummings said the district has no plans to go full remote after break, but he received emails from five families making that request on Monday alone. The families said they plan to keep their children home if the district doesn’t switch to remote learning, Cummings said.

He said this is happening at all levels within the district, but used the high schools as examples of the in-person attendance.

“The issues that the high schools are facing are in the middle and elementary schools, too,” Cummings said.

When adding up the number of students in synchronous learning, quarantine and absent on Monday, Cummings said it left only 71 percent of Warde’s students and 66 percent of Ludlowe’s learning in-person that day.

“We’re almost defacto hybrid,” Cummings said.

But while there were more students learning from home on a given day under the hybrid model, it was more consistent and teachers could better plan for who would be in their class, Cummings said.

He said the district is looking to add additional support and time for teachers to prepare to help.

Greg Hatzis and Paul Cavanna, the high schools’ head principals, said students and staff were pleased to return to the classrooms full-time on March 9. But concerns started to rise when 30 to 40 students needed to quarantine for one case.

They said it’s also created challenges for teachers, who need to change lesson plans based on who is in class each day.

“Now it’s sort of an unpredictable hybrid,” Hatzis said.

Cummings said the town’s positivity rate is lower than it was in the late fall and winter, but the number of school cases has increased. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 68 confirmed student cases and one staff case. There were 300 students and 17 staff members in quarantine, according to the district’s daily dashboard.

“I don’t think Fairfield is any different than the neighboring districts,” Cummings said.

Cummings said there have been eight cases of in-school transmission this academic year, adding they were all one-to-one incidents.

Cummings said there’s been a lot of conversations in the community about contact tracing and quarantining. He explained that contact tracing has become a seven-day job each week with staff members working on the weekends to complete the tracing so schools can be open on Monday.

“Nobody wants school to close,” he said.

However, Cummings said there’s “an immediate response” whenever a case is reported. However, some cases have been reported late in the day, causing the school to be closed the next day while contact tracing is completed, he said.

Cummings said he realizes families are frustrated with the number of quarantines, but he pointed out the state and national guidance requires anyone within 6 feet of a positive case for 15 minutes to quarantine. He said the issue is more about people being relaxed with mitigation methods in their social lives.

“The real issue is beyond the physical border of our buildings,” he said.

Hatzis and Cavanna said they’ve received a lot of calls and emails about students going remote before vacation.

Officials are still considering ways for students to participate in school activities, such as prom, if they are not learning in-person.

“This remains a very fluid situation and we shouldn’t take any in-person learning for granted,” he said.

