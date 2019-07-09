1 arrested, 2 sought after gunfire outside outlet mall

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been arrested and authorities are looking for two others after five shots reportedly were fired in the parking lot of a suburban St. Louis outlet mall.

Chesterfield police Lt. Chris Connelly says no one was hurt, but the St. Louis Premium Outlet Mall was temporarily locked down Tuesday afternoon while law enforcement conducted a store-by-store search for the two missing suspects.

The mall reopened after authorities located a witness who said that the two suspects had left. Police believe they are driving a white Jeep Cherokee. Connelly says the suspect who was taken into custody at the scene is being questioned but hasn't yet been charged.

The gunfire prompted a heavy response as officers tried out their active shooter protocol for the first time.