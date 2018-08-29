1 arrested, another suspect on loose after Columbia homicide

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in a deadly Columbia shooting that authorities say stemmed from a drug deal that went bad.

Forty-one-year-old Daria Joyce Lynn Littleton, of Columbia, and 27-year-old Anthony William Neill, of St. Louis, are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 31-year-old Randall King Jr. Littleton was arrested Tuesday night, but Neill hasn't yet been apprehended. Littleton's bond is set at $1 million. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

The Columbia Daily-Tribune reports that witnesses said gunfire erupted Monday when Littleton's boyfriend, King, grabbed another woman "like a hostage" during a methamphetamine deal. The unidentified woman also was shot but survived. She told police that when she got back up, only she and King were in the apartment. King died at a hospital.