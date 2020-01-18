1 arrested in assault that left Torrance store clerk in coma

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old woman in Southern California has been arrested in connection with a brutal beating that left a 7-Eleven store clerk hospitalized in a coma.

Jordyn Kolone or Harbor City was booked late Thursday after detectives released surveillance images of the assailants in the Jan. 11 robbery, the Torrance Police Department said in a statement.

Authorities said a man and a woman walked into the store around 1 a.m., stole bottles of beer and then fled. The 49-year-old clerk chased after them and was attacked outside by the man who stole the beer and another man who was already outside.

The two men remain at large. Kolone, who was being held in Los Angeles County jail in lieu of $1 million bond, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

The Torrance Daily Breeze reports the clerk was left on the ground after the suspects severely beat him in the head and body. Family members said he is a father to four young children. His colleagues at the 7-Eleven said he usually at the store seven days a week.