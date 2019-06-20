1 dead, 1 in custody in fatal Hot Springs shooting

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Police in Hot Springs say one man is dead and a woman is in custody after a shooting in the city.

Cpl. Joey Williams says in a news release that the man was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday after officers responding to reports of a shooting found him inside a home.

His name has not been released.

Williams says officers later arrested 57-year-old Elizabeth Hageness on a first-degree murder warrant.

Court records do not list an attorney who can speak on Hageness' behalf.

Jail records show she remains in custody on no bond with a court hearing scheduled for July 2.