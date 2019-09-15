1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Pasadena's Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police said an 18-year-old man was shot and another man was wounded when a fight escalated into a shooting outside the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Lt. Jesse Carrillo said the shooting happened late Saturday and does not appear to be random.

Carrillo said two men were involved in a fight that escalated into a shooting. They were both taken to a hospital, where 18-ear-old Kamryn Stone of Los Angeles died. The second person, a 51-year-old man from Los Angeles, was treated for a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened when the stadium was cleared of college football fans who watched a game between the University of Oklahoma and UCLA three hours earlier.

Carrillo said investigators were trying to determine what led to the fight and shooting.